Ronald L. Parnigoni BARRE TOWN — Ronald L. Parnigoni, 77, a longtime resident, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home in Venice, Florida. Born on April 16, 1943, he was the son of Ego and Agatha Parnigoni. He attended schools in Barre, including Spaulding High School and Lincoln School where, in the sixth grade, he met his wife of 55 years, Mary Anne (LeRoy) Parnigoni. He graduated from Bryant University with a degree in Business Administration and returned to Barre to the family granite business, Parnigoni Bros. Memorials, which he owned and operated for the remainder of his working years. Always active in the community, Ron was involved in many organizations, including the Gideons, the Salvation Army, the Barre Elks Club and DeMolay for which he was awarded Advisor of the Year and served on the state DeMolay Advisory Board. In the 1970s, he was co-chairman for the fundraising efforts of the new Central Vermont Hospital. He served as the co-chairman for the Barre Area Bicentennial Committee in 1976. In 2002, Ron was honored with the Community Service Recognition Award. A member of the Barre Rotary Club since 1970, he served as president in 1977. For many years, Ron was an integral part of, and recently chaired, the annual Rotary Breakfast, feeding upwards of 1,500 people each year to benefit the Aldrich Public Library. He truly enjoyed participating in these events. Ron learned to sail at an early age and loved the water – he was an avid scuba diver and boater. He also enjoyed golfing and photography and he loved to travel – he especially loved his visits to Disney World. He was an accomplished musician; while in high school, he attended the All New England Music Festival four times. A talented bass player, he was a member of the Vermont Philharmonic and also played for productions at Spaulding High School and the Barre Opera House, as well as playing in the band at the Hedding Methodist Church, where he was a longtime member, sang in the church choir and served on the Board of Trustees. Even after he and Mary Anne made their permanent residence in Florida, Ron continued to be active and serve the community in a band, The Upbeat Gang, playing in nursing homes for the residents, and serving on the board of his condominium association. He enjoyed his weekly golf games and continued his Rotary membership with the Venice area chapter. It is very hard to imagine life without his humor and his laugh, a world without his hugs and his good advice, without his calm support and rock-solid stability. We are so grateful and blessed to have had him in our lives, and grateful to know that we will see him again. But in the meantime, we will greatly miss the presence of this wonderful man. He had many accomplishments in his life, but most important was his success at being a husband, father and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife, Mary Anne Parnigoni; his daughters, Cara Dunn and her husband, Jeff, and Kimberly Jones and her husband, Brant; his grandchildren, Christian Dunn, Justin Dunn and his wife, Gabriela, and Elena and Meghan Jones; his brother, David Parnigoni and his wife, Rosemary; as well as many other family members and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Richard Parnigoni and his wife, Joan. A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 12 noon in Hope Cemetery in Barre. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Aldrich Public Library, 6 Washington St., Barre, VT 05641 to honor Ron’s commitment through the Rotary Club to the library. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
