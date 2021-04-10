Ronald F. Nadeau PETALUMA, Calif. — Ronald F. Nadeau, 88, passed away suddenly at his home in Petaluma on the evening of March 26, 2021. He was born in 1933, in Mount Kisco, New York, to Fred and Anne Perazella. He graduated from high school in Waterbury, Connecticut, in 1941. He attended Georgetown University, before leaving in 1952 to serve in the Navy for four years during the Korean War. After his tour of duty, he returned to college and graduated from UCONN with a BS degree in Business. Mr. Nadeau married Alice Strong of East Montpelier, Vermont, in 1960. She died in 1999. He married Sheryl Baugh of Petaluma, California, in 2000. He worked in dental insurance and owned dental insurance agencies for much of his 62-year career. Mr. Nadeau was a kind, generous and loving family man. He loved golf and travel. He also enjoyed playing cards and dominoes. He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Nadeau; daughter, Kim Nadeau; son, Ross Nadeau; and two grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to COTS.org or your favorite charity. A remembrance celebration will be held later this year.
