Ronald F. Henkel BARRE — Ronald Francis Henkel, 87, of Washington Apartments passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health. Born on Aug. 29, 1933, in Barre, he was the son of Hardy L. and Lucy (Giacomina Buzzi) Henkel. Ronald attended local schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1952. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving at several military bases until his discharge. He then moved to California, where he was employed for a number of years. In the early-1960s, he returned to Barre where he was employed at Boisvert Painting Co. for approximately 30 years until his retirement in the mid-1990s. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post #10 of Barre. He enjoyed music, western movies and books, loved animals and was a Detroit Lions fan. Survivors include his three sisters, Ellie Boisvert and Eleanor Perreault, both of Barre, Vermont, and Elaine Malnati of Little Silver, New Jersey; as well as several nieces and nephews and one cousin. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Hardy C. Henkel. Inurnment will take place in the Vermont Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center at the convenience of his family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
