Ronald Ernest Desmarais MIDDLESEX — Ronald Ernest Desmarais, 78, passed away at his home on April 6, 2020. Born in Windham, Connecticut, on March 31, 1942, he was the son of the late Virginia (Pasek) Desmarais and John Desmarais. He attended the Mansfield Public School in Mansfield, Connecticut, and graduated in June 1960 from Edwin O. Smith School in Storrs, Connecticut. Ron retired from the U.S. Postal Service following 33 years of service. His postal career began in Storrs in 1966, and he retired as postmaster in Moretown on June 3, 1999. Ron is survived by his wife of 44 years, Maurine (Goodell) Kennedy Desmarais of Middlesex; his children, Dawn Marie (Kennedy) Cammons (Stratford, New Hampshire), and her children, Ashleigh (Great Grandson-Oden), Chelsea (Great grandson Zayn), Bobbi Jo, Destinea and Draegon), Heather Marie (Desmarais) Coleman and her husband Keith (Crofton, Maryland), and their children, Darius and Lily; his brother, Gary Desmarais (North Windham, Connecticut), as well as many nieces and nephews. Ron is predeceased by a daughter, Tamara Desmarais and a brother, John Desmarais. Ron loved his family, the Yankees, horse racing, the outdoors, and all of the wildlife. He enjoyed playing cribbage, bingo and going to different casinos. A message that Ron would like to pass on: “Appreciate life and enjoy living it to the fullest ... I DID!” Services will be held privately. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
