Ronald A. Plante BARRE — Ronald Arthur “Ron” Plante, 64, of Hickory Way passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at his home with his family at his side. Ron left us on his own terms and is finally at peace after 18 years of pain. Born on May 5, 1958, in Barre, he was the son of Simon and Mary Jane (Lajeunesse) Plante. He attended St. Monica’s School and graduated from Spaulding High School. On October 27, 1984, he married Paula Gherardi in Barre. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre. Ron was a sales representative for a few granite companies here in Central Vermont and was employed in the granite industry for many years. He was also the former owner of Brookside Country Store where he greeted his customers with his infectious smile for nearly a decade. He was a member of the St. Monica Catholic Church as well as the Barre Town Sno-bees, Barre Lodge of Elks #1535, Mutuo, the Canadian Club of Barre, and the Barre Horseshoe League. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping with his family, going to Thunder Road with his dear friend, Rick Carey, watching NASCAR, and he was an avid Boston Bruins fan. Survivors include his wife Paula Plante of Barre, VT; his sons Keith Plante and his wife, Allison and their daughter Elyse of Barre, VT and Daniel Plante and his wife, Jenn and their children Mace and Nira of Dracut, MA; his brothers Paul Plante and his wife Charlene of Barre, VT; Dr. Dennis Plante and his wife, Lois of Waterbury Center, VT; Robert Plante and his wife, Gwen of Berlin, VT; and John Plante and his wife, Debbie of Barre, VT; and his sister Dr. Jennifer Gilwee and her husband, John of Shelburne, VT as well as seven nephews, six nieces, and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by his parents. The Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer Street, Barre. Following the service, interment will take place in Hope Cemetery in Barre. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641
