Ronald A. Maynard MONTPELIER — Ronald Alan “Buddy” Maynard, 74, of Fuller Street, passed away unexpectedly, at his home, on Feb. 23, 2021. He was born in Jeffersonville, Vermont, on Sept. 10, 1946, the son of Gaylard and Fannie (McNally) Maynard. Buddy graduated from Montpelier High School in 1964. On Aug. 31, 1965, Buddy enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served until his honorable discharge on Aug. 29, 1969. Buddy was a past commander of the American Legion Post #3, active in the VFW Post 793, the Montpelier Elks Club, as well as the Mutuo Club in Barre. Survivors include his mother, Fannie Maynard of Berlin; brother, Phillip Maynard of Montpelier, and sister, Judy Marvin of Littleton, New Hampshire; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.