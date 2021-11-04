Romeo Kamberovic MONTPELIER — Romeo Kamberovic, 59, died Oct. 31, 2021, at his home in Montpelier. He was born in Bosanski Samac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, on Aug. 8, 1962, and was the son of Muradif Celomerovic and Hasiba Kamberovic. He grew up in Bosnia-Herzegovina and was married there in 1987 to Aida Drljacic. He fought for Bosnia in the Bosnian War from 1992–1995 and suffered wounds. He came to Montpelier with his family as Bosnian refugees in 1997. Romeo was an accomplished handyman and was employed in many various occupations in the area. Romeo is survived by his wife, Aida; two sons, Ajdin Kamberovic, Montpelier, and Eldin Kamberovic, Burlington; sisters, Zehreta and Senada, Bosnia; two grandchildren, Jaydon Joseph Kamberovic and Avery Lyndon Amell; many nieces and nephews. Rites according to Islamic traditions are planned with burial in Green Mount Cemetery in Montpelier on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family.
