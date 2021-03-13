Romeo A. Isabelle Sr. WILLIAMSTOWN — Romeo Antonio Isabelle Sr., 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 8, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born on Oct. 3, 1933, in South Barre, Vermont, at his family home. He was the son of Stanley and Marie Ange Isabelle. Romeo graduated from Spaulding High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army, Private First Class, from 1954 to 1956, where he was stationed in Brooklyn, New York. He married Yvonne Marie Ducharme, the love of his life, on June 6, 1959. Romeo and Yvonne settled in Barre, Vermont, where they raised their five children. Romeo was an entrepreneur and carpenter by trade. He built, renovated, and sold several houses in Barre, including his parents' farmhouse where he grew up. He also built his daughter and son-in-law's house on Monhegan Island, Maine. He spent many hours in his woodworking shop where he built several pieces of furniture for his family and friends. Romeo loved spending time with his family and sharing stories about his life with them. He was a kind, loving, devoted husband and father. He loved his home and took great pride in keeping a well-kept property. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always quick with a joke. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and spending time in the woods. He had a deep respect for the land and animals. He is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne of Williamstown, Vermont; a daughter, Danielle Isabelle-Berrien and her husband, Clifford E. Berrien (Albuquerque, New Mexico); a daughter, Phyllis Jackson and her husband, Gregory Jackson (Barre, Vermont); a daughter, Sylvia Murdock and her husband, Daniel Murdock (Port Clyde, Maine); a daughter, Renee Howe and her husband, Kenneth Howe (North Pomfret, Vermont); and a son, Romeo Isabelle Jr. and his wife, Tonya (Kennedy) Isabelle (Oak Hill, Ohio). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Erica Jackson, Matthew Jackson and his wife, Laurel (Sturner) Jackson, Amelia Murdock, Sarah and Lydia Howe, Romeo III and Aiden Isabelle. He was predeceased by his parents; three brothers, Edward, Leo and Ellis; and two sisters, Cecile Hull and Claire Carmel. A funeral service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre.
