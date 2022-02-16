Rolland W. Lafayette Jr. WATERBURY — Rolland W. Lafayette Jr., 93, of Waterbury, Vermont, passed away on Feb. 9, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born to parents, Rolland W. Lafayette Sr. and Gladys (Ring) Lafayette, on Oct. 21, 1928, in Barre, Vermont. He married the love of his life, Irene Ellen Spring, of Craftsbury, Vermont, on Aug. 15, 1959, at St. Andrew Church in Waterbury, Vermont. They had five children, Douglas, Teri, Mark, Tracie and Michael. In 1943, Rolland was selected to work as a legislative page in the Vermont State House. Rolland graduated from Waterbury High School in 1946. After graduating, Rolland enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1949 with the rank of Sergeant. From there, he received a Bachelor of Physical Education with a minor in Biology, from the University of Dayton in 1953 and went on to get his Master of Education from New York University in 1955. Rolland taught and coached at Cabot, Hinesburg and Bristol high schools. At Lyndon Teacher’s College, he went on to teach subjects as diverse as Biology, Botany, Algebra, Health and Physical Education ,while simultaneously coaching basketball, softball and soccer. After leaving Lyndon, Rolland served as principal of Whitingham High School from 1959-64. He ran the pool in Waterbury in the summers from 1956-1964 and there, he started swim team meets and synchronized swimming. He helped develop life-saving courses that still exist today. The family moved to Bowie, Maryland, in November of 1965 where Rolland began working for the U.S. government as special assistant to the National Director of the Department of Health Education and Welfare. One of Rolland’s proudest accomplishments was becoming the director of the Mid-Atlantic Region for Head Start and working with Native Americans at reservations around the country. Rolland and Irene owned a restaurant, The Marquis de Lafayette, for a couple of years while in Maryland. Rolland and his family returned to Waterbury, Vermont, in 1975 and purchased Taylor Appliance Store in Montpelier. Irene and Rolland owned and operated the store until retiring in 2001. In retirement Rolland continued to pursue his passion to educate and work with children and became a foster grandparent at Thatcher Brook Primary School in Waterbury. He did this for 21 years, having a positive impact on countless children’s lives. For his contribution, he was nominated for, and received, the WCAX Super Senior Award in 2014. On three occasions, Rolland found himself in the right place, at the right time, helping make the difference between life and death. In 1944, he was part of a group of high school-aged boys and one adult, who, as part of the Civil Air Patrol Cadets, searched the mountain for 41 hours before finding and rescuing the only surviving member of a B-24 Bomber crash on Camels Hump. On another occasion, working in the Adirondacks, he tackled and talked a despondent bartender out of jumping from a cliff and ending his life. Finally, during his tenure at the Waterbury pool, he performed CPR on an unresponsive swimmer, bringing him back to consciousness. These were the most direct interventions, but Rolland touched countless other lives through his volunteering and community involvement. Among the many organizations he gave his time to were the Boys Club, Lions Club, Montpelier Rotary Club, Special Olympics, United Way, Waterbury Area Senior Center and St. Andrew Catholic Church. Rolland was also a member of the American Legion for over 70 years. Rolland lived a full life, and in the words of Frank Sinatra, he’d tell you he "did it my way.” Rolland was also known as Rollie, Grampie, Honey and, when ordering from the local Zachary’s, Harry Truman. He was an avid jokester and had a knack for putting a smile on people’s faces. In fact, he went out of his way to do so. If you had the pleasure of talking with Rolland, you likely heard tell of the perils of marriage and the dire situation relating to his hairline. His “goofball” nature lives on in his children and grandchildren. Rolland never met a dessert he didn’t like, twice in most cases. Rolland enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds, and watching football. Anyone who knew him knew he was a huge Redskins fan, that is, until Tom Brady came to New England. Rolland’s faith guided him throughout his life. St. Andrew Church in Waterbury was the center of his faith community for more than 70 years. He was an altar server, was in the choir for 15 years, served on the Bishop’s Fund committee, taught religion classes, served as chairman of the Parish Council, ran weekly bingo for more than 10 years, and was a lector for 50. As Eucharistic minister, he was the first lay person at St. Andrew’s to be part of the Mass. He was a lifelong member of The Knights of Columbus, Fourth Degree Knight and served as Grand Knight. He is survived by his (“current”) wife, Irene; son Douglas and wife Amy, from Thousand Oaks, California; daughter Teri (Berube) and husband Patrick, from Loris, South Carolina; son Mark and wife Ricci, from Waterbury, Vermont; daughter Tracie (Allard), from South Yarmouth, Massachusetts; and son Michael, from Waterbury, Vermont. Rolland and Irene had nine beautiful grandchildren, Jeremy, Melissa, Hanna, Ally, Tucker, Jesse, Kni, Carmen and Tristen; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Rolland was predeceased by his parents; brother John; sisters, Jean Jasman and Joyce Doiron; and granddaughter Jenna. A Mass will be celebrated on June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church at 109 South Main St., Waterbury, Vermont. A reception at St. Leo’s hall (same location) will directly follow the Mass. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery will follow the reception. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association online at alz.org or by calling (800) 272-3900.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.