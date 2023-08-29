Rolland M. Berard NEWPORT NEWS, VA — Rolland Michael (Ron) Berard died July 11, 2021. It was, for the most part, a wonderful trip! Most of the credit goes to his loving wife Diane L (Bolton) Berard (who proceeded him in death in 2014), and daughter Jean-Marie (Berard) and son-in-law Matthew Taylor who gave him the best presents ever: Granddaughter Morgan Berard Taylor and grandson Ethan Berard Taylor, all of Normal, IL. He walked on all seven continents (lived on four) and sailed most of the world's seas. Not too bad for a small-town boy from Barre, Vermont. Rolland Mike (as he was known by family and school friends) was born on Armistice Day, November 11, 1944, to Yvonne (Carbonneau) Berard and Rolland Henry Berard. He served 20 years in the United States Army, including one combat tour in Vietnam, retiring in 1984. From 1984 - 2003, he supported his wife Diane's military career. When she retired from the Army, they stayed in the Hampton Roads area to be close to friends. Aside from his grandchildren, he loved cooking, golf, wineries/breweries, and travel. By the many, many friends he made along the way, he will be missed for his generosity and fun-loving (if often sarcastic) spirit, and his reliable stream of early morning Facebook memes and jokes. Wherever in the world he lived, he (and Diane) will always be remembered for having a home where the door was always open to share a meal, stay for a night (or a week or a month), work on one of the puzzles on the puzzle table, wear your Kentucky Derby hat while drinking your mint julep, or celebrate holidays and special occasions (especially if you were a soldier far from your own family.) In addition to his daughter's family, he leaves behind one brother, John James Berard of South Burlington, VT. His interment (finally) will be Friday, 15 September at 11:00AM at Arlington National Cemetery.
