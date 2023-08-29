Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 74F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.