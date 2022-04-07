Roland S. Cliche EAST MONTPELIER — Roland S. Cliche, 76, passed away at his home in East Montpelier on March 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 22, 1945, Roland was the son of Ernest and Evelyn (Gilbert) Cliche. Roland married Doreen (Peters) Cliche and together, they had two children, Nathaniel and Joshua. Roland also had four other children, Angela, Allen, Keith and Steve. He was such a hard-working man throughout his life. He worked for the city of Montpelier for close to 40 years. After retiring from the city, he became a truck driver for Bellavance. When it came time for deer season, you could find Roland hunting in the woods waiting for the elusive whitetail buck to come running past him. Roland loved to fish, especially at Number 10 Pond and Nelson Pond. If he was not hunting or fishing, he enjoyed spending his time in Wells, Maine, and Old Orchard Beach. He also loved to spend time in Kennebunkport, Maine. He would camp in these areas, and enjoy breathing in the salt air that the coast of Maine has to offer. Roland had a passion for gardening, as well. He was always so proud of his vegetable garden; he had a special knack for growing beautiful veggies throughout the Vermont summers. Roland is survived by his wife, Doreen; his children, Angela, Joshua, Nathaniel, Allen and Keith; and his brother, Arnold. He was predeceased by his son, Steve; and his brothers, Andy and Bruce. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
