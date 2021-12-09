Roland C. Lajeunesse BARRE — A largely attended Mass of Christian Burial to honor the life of Roland C. Lajeunesse, 95, of Rudd Farm Drive, was celebrated on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. Roland passed away on Nov. 24, 2021. The pall was placed on his casket by Duffy and Cort Ballard from Pruneau–Polli Funeral Home. The Rev. Patrick J. Forman, pastor of the church, was the celebrant. Pianist Cecile Barber accompanied singers Paul Plante, nephew, in the hymn, “J’irai La Voir Un Jour." Soloist Paul Plante sang “Ave Maria.” The song “Panis Angelicus” was sung by stepdaughter Lise Messier and the song “Let It Be” was sang by granddaughter Stephanie Hutchins. Scripture readings from the Old Testament were read by Hannah Lajeunesse, granddaughter, and Emily Lajeunesse, also granddaughter, read from the New Testament. Words of remembrance were shared by Ann Hutchins, daughter, and Michael Lajeunesse, son. Daughter Irene Drew played the guitar and sang “Forever Young.” Offertory gifts were presented at the altar by Ella Douse, Noah Douse and Princetta Drew, great-grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers were Tom Brassard, Edward Ferrari Sr., Paul Gallerani, Norman Dion, Robert Campo and Roger Rivard. Pallbearers were Eric Lajeunesse, Jason Douse, Troy Drew, Jason Hutchins, Dickie Couture and Tony Lajeunesse. Honor Guards were provided by the Knights of Columbus Assembly #1151 and 4th Degree Color Guard, who were Bill Robie, Joe Kelly, Richard Deep, Nick Conti, Steve Longchamp and Michael Rouleau. Burial followed the Mass, in Hope Cemetery in Barre, where Deacon Dan Pudvah read the committal prayers and gave the final blessing. Military honors were accorded to the deceased by the Vermont Army National Guard, Camp Johnson of Colchester. Taps sounded. The folded American flag was presented to Roland's wife, Ronnie Lajeunesse. Following the burial, family and friends gathered at the Barre Elks Club for a time of luncheon and sharing memories. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau–Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, VT 05641.
