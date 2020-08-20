Roland A. Hayford Sr. BARRE — Roland A. Hayford Sr., 90, a longtime resident of Country Club Road, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Berlin. Born on Dec. 8, 1929, in Elmore, he was the son of Leon and Abby (Hodgdon) Hayford. He attended a one-room school, the Pleasant Valley School in Elmore. Following his schooling, he went to work with his father’s logging operation. When Roland was 17 years old, he enlisted in the United States Army. He went through Airborne School and was stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, as part of the 504th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division. He served with distinction as a staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged in July of 1955. On May 20, 1954, he married Jo-Ann Rachel Gomez in Bennettsville, South Carolina. The two made their home in Fayetteville, North Carolina, before moving back to Elmore in 1955. They moved to Websterville when Roland got a job working in the granite quarries and he became a foreman. He then took a job as foreman for Kelley Construction and when Kelley closed, Interstate Equipment hired him as a foreman, and he worked there for many years until the company closed. During this time, Roland and Jo-Ann had moved back to Elmore for 10 years before finally moving back to Barre. Once they moved back to Barre, he finished his working career at McCullough Crushing, where he was a heavy equipment operator for 18 years before his retirement at the age of 79. He was a longtime member of the Hedding United Methodist Church in Barre, as well as the American Legion Post #7 in Hardwick. Roland was known for his hard work ethic and would instill this in his family and those around him. He loved hunting, fishing, listening to country music and any country music show. Most importantly, he cherished spending time with his family. Survivors include his daughters, Nancy Leclerc and husband Dean Preston of East Barre, Deanna H. Mandell and fiancé Norm Gruskin of Coral Springs, Florida, and Allison K. Moyes and husband Douglas Moyes of Barre; his grandchildren, Jill Leclerc Sweet (Sid Sweet Jr.), Ryan Leclerc, Jacob Mandell, Hannah Hayford, Heather Anderson (Michael Anderson), Hydee Hayford, Trevor Moyes and Isabella Moyes; his great-grandchildren, Caleb, Ciera, Alexis, Cadence, James, Ava, Michael, Lacey and Kingsley. He also leaves his brothers, Alan Hayford and Craig “Ellis” Hayford; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Jo-Ann; his sons, Roland Hayford Jr., Baby boy Hayford; his brother, Leon Hayford Jr.; and his sister, Donna Westover. A graveside service to honor and celebrate Roland’s life will be held in the Elmore Cemetery on Vermont Route 12 in Elmore on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. Family and friends may call on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Memorial contributions in Roland’s name may be made to the American Legion Post #7, 15 North Main St., Hardwick, VT 05843. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
