Roger K. Walker CABOT — Roger K. Walker, 91, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the Woodridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Berlin, Vermont. He was born June 19, 1929, in Cabot, the son of William C. Walker II and Laura Ruth (Duke) Walker. He leaves behind children, Kathleen Howard, Kenneth, Warren, Paul, Timothy, Virginia, Jane and Patricia Walker; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Robert; former wife, Ilene Gibson Walker; brother, Bill; sisters, Agnes, Catherine, Betty and Susan. He was born and raised in Cabot, and worked the farm where he was born until he retired. He then moved to a home he built in his woods where he was surrounded by the wildlife he loved to watch. Along with guiding his nine children successfully to adulthood, he was a strong influence in the lives of other young people and introduced school children to nature through the ELF Program. He also mentored other hunters in the hunting of white tail deer and in his later years, got a trophy buck himself. He was an early and active member of the Cabot Emergency Ambulance. Memorial contributions may be made to Cabot Emergency Ambulance Service Inc., 2947 Main St., Cabot, VT 05647, tel. 1-(802)-917-8254. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
