Roger J. Merryfield SHELBURNE — A Celebration of Life for Roger Merryfield, who passed away June 27, 2020, will be held Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Malletts Bay Congregational Church UCC, 1672 West Lakeshore Drive, Colchester, Vermont, Rev. Sally May, pastor. Those who would ordinarily attend the Celebration of Life but are unable to do so in person, can do so virtually by going to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82599924353 Everyone is encouraged to remember something special about Roger to share with those attending in person or via Zoom at the Celebration of Life. Roger would want to be remembered by the great memories you have of him and the many laughs Roger shared with all of you. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 487 Furnace Road, Randolph Center, on Monday, June 27, at 1 p.m. Roger wanted to be buried with his fellow soldiers whom he had the highest respect for. All are welcome at both the Celebration of Life and the memorial service. Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Junction, Vermont. My sincere appreciation to them for their kind words and support during this difficult period and also due to COVID restrictions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.