Roger J. Merryfield SHELBURNE — Roger J. Merryfield passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 27, 2020, with his wife, Priscilla, by his side. He was born on May 12, 1947, to Ralph E. and Ruth I. (Therrien) Merryfield of Barre Town, Vermont. Roger was a graduate of Spaulding High School, class of 1965. He loved his school and classmates, many of whom he was able to reconnect with in his retirement years and enjoyed every minute of. He was very proud of his military service to his country in the Army and I am very proud of him, as well. He crashed in Vietnam in the Flying Crane, was severely injured and flown to Japan for three months of surgeries and recovery. We are all very lucky he recovered so well. A true love story happened. It was love at first sight on a beautiful summer night, Aug. 10, 1968, at the Blue Tooth in Sugarbush, Vermont. Two people found each other that night. Roger and Priscilla Steele were married Sept. 20, 1968, and promised to each other forever and ever and 5 minutes more, ‘til death do us part. That was almost 52 years ago and every year has been special. Roger had an extensive employment history which included working for Chadwick- BaRoss Inc. in East Montpelier, Vermont, as general manager; Capital Cash Register in Montpelier, Vermont, as general manager; Hammond Epco Business Systems as manager; and sales representative for Keene Beverage in Keene, New Hampshire. In his spare time, Roger enjoyed flying fixed winged aircraft and helicopters. He also loved cars and had an extensive knowledge of Mercedes Benz and Porsche. He loved good people, good food and especially, good friends. Roger was bigger than life and was a loving, selfless husband. He will be deeply missed, but greatly remembered. “I will always love you, Roger, forever and ever and 5 minutes more.” Burial will be at a later date in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Donations in Roger’s memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, c/o VA Medical Center and Regional Office, 215 North Main St., White River Junction, VT 05009.
