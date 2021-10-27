Roger J. LeClair SOUTH BARRE — Roger Joseph LeClair, 85, of South Barre, passed away peacefully Oct. 23, 2021, after a five-year battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Barre, Vermont, on April 25, 1936, he was one of six children born to Napoleon LeClair and Julia (Barnes) LeClair. Roger attended school in the city of Barre. After schooling, he joined the U.S. Navy for four years where he received a medal of Good Conduct. In February 1962, Roger married Barbara (Alexander) and they raised seven children in their home on Beckley Hill and later on, Richardson Road in Barre. Throughout Roger’s life, he worked passionately as a projectionist for the Paramount Theaters 1952-1955; was a member of the Navy from 1955-1959; worked for Montgomery Ward from 1960-1975; and lastly, he devoted the remainder of his working years 1975-2016 to Bond Auto Warehouse in Barre, retiring on the same day as the owners of the local business. Roger enjoyed bowling at Twin City Lanes, horseshoes at local clubs and most of all, calling bingo and selling rip-offs at all of the bingo halls in Barre until he was 83 years old. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus for several decades, serving on many committees and honored as Knight of the Month multiple times. Survivors include the mother of his children, Barbara LeClair, of Barre; and his children, Jodi, Terri, Kelli, Roger, Vicki, Jami and Brittany; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Michael LeClair, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, as well as two brothers and two sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Monica's Church in Barre. Burial will follow to Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville, Vermont. Calling hours will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, from 7-9 p.m. at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, Vermont. There is extra parking across the street in St. Monica’s parking lot. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, made out to City Hotel Cafe, 30 Washington St., Suite 1, Barre, VT 05641, in memory of Roger LeClair. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.