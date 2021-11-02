Roger J. LeClair SOUTH BARRE — A Mass of Christian burial to honor and celebrate the life of Roger Joseph LeClair, 85, of South Barre was held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. The Rev. Robert Murphy, parochial vicar of the church, was the celebrant. The pall was placed on his casket by daughter and son-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Scott (Vicki) Langevin, and granddaughter Brynn Mason. Pianist and vocalist Cecile Barber accompanied vocalist Dana Barber in the hymns, “Amazing Grace,” “Here I am, Lord,” "I am the Bread of Life,” “In the Garden” and “America the Beautiful.” Father Murphy read the Gospel. Pallbearers were Scott Langevin, Kendyl Mason, Jaryd Langevin, Carter Langevin, Adam Langevin and Kaydee Langevin. Father Murphy led the prayer service Friday evening during calling hours. The Knights of Columbus, Bishop Brady Council #399, also provided Honorary Escort. They also provided Honorary Escort at the funeral on Saturday. Burial followed the Mass to the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville, Vermont, where Father Murphy read the committal prayers and gave the final blessing. Military honors were accorded to the deceased by the Funeral Honors Team of the Vermont Army National Guard of Camp Johnson in Colchester. The poem “When tomorrow starts without me” was read by the Pruneau-Poll Funeral Director Duffy Ballard, in request of the family. Following the burial, family and friends gathered at the Capitol Plaza in Montpelier for a time of luncheon and sharing of memories. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.