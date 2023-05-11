Roger H. Bergeron BARRE — Roger H. Bergeron, 94, of George Street passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Chestnut Place in Berlin with his family at his bedside. Born on October 4, 1928, in Montpelier, he was the son of Charles Henri and Berthe (Lefebvre) Bergeron. He attended elementary school in Barre City and Spaulding High School. On February 20, 1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving as an Airplane Engine Mechanic and as a member of the 3rd rescue squad in Japan achieving the rank of Sergeant. He was honorably discharged on May 1, 1948. In 1950, he married Betty Jean Bagley. They divorced in 1971. In 1972 he married Marie (Magoon) Gaboriau. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre. Marie passed away on November 26, 2022. Roger was employed as a stone cutter with Anderson Friberg until his retirement. Following his retirement, Roger continued to work as a shuttle drive for Fomula Ford for many years until the age of 91. His memberships included the Hedding Methodist Church in Barre, the Masonic Lodge of Williamstown, American Legion Post #3 of Barre, and the VFW Post #790 of East Barre. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, playing cribbage, gardening, building model airplanes and model trains, watching John Wayne movies and most of all time spent with his family. Survivors include his children Douglas Bergeron of Barre, Gary Bergeron of Montpelier, Mark Gaboriauand his wife, Ramona of Johnson, and Michele Gaboriau and her husband, Robert (Fig) Newton of Bethel, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and his sisters Jean Couillard and Liette Wood, both of Barre as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Marie Bergeron and his daughter-in-law Ramona Gaboriau. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hedding Methodist Church, 40 Washington Street, Barre. Following the service, inurnment will take place in Hope Cemetery in Barre. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
