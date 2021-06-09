Roger A. Bisson BARRE — A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Roger A. Bisson, 77, of Barre, will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. Roger passed away on Jan. 3, 2020. There are no calling hours. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Hope Cemetery in Barre at the convenience of his family. For those who wish, memorial gifts may be made to the St. Monica-St. Michael’s Catholic School Music Department, 79 Summer St., Barre, VT 05641.
