Rodney K. Perry BRADFORD — Rodney K. Perry, 72, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2021, in his home, surrounded by family, after a long courageous battle against cancer. He was born April 3, 1948, in Barre, Vermont, the son of Kenneth G. Perry and Berdina (Tillotson) Perry. He attended Waits River schools and was a graduate of Bradford Academy in Bradford, Vermont. After his schooling, he worked for the Barre granite quarries for several years. He later retired from the New England Telephone Co. He married Marie Huntington in 1965. They raised three children and later divorced. In 2004, he married Phyllis Hanley of Bradford, Vermont. Rodney and Phyllis traveled extensively visiting family and friends. He was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Bradford, Vermont. Rodney was actively involved in his community by volunteering most of his time with church-sponsored events, counseling at Camp Agape for children whose parents were incarcerated, participating in the Kairos Prison Ministry and providing patient transportation to and from DHMC appointments. He was very family orientated and always looked forward to hosting the annual family Christmas party. He was an outdoor enthusiast spending time on his land either hunting, spending time at the sugar house or spending time with family at the beloved camp that he built in West Topsham, Vermont. Rodney always said that camp was his favorite place because of its peaceful surroundings. Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Hanley of Bradford, Vermont; two children, Dennis Perry and Lisa Perry, both of West Topsham, Vermont; five grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rosemary Bradley of West Topsham, Vermont; three stepdaughters; and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by a son, Norman Perry; and a grandson, Cody Perry. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Rodney’s memory may be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon, NH 03766; or, the New Hope Church, in care of Linda Truss, P.O. Box 1027, East Corinth, VT 05040. Arrangements are by Hale Funeral Home in Bradford.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.