Robin L. Reed FRANKLIN, NC — Robin Lea Reed (Cook) died July 26 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Robin was born January 29th 1959 to Richard and Lily Cook. She grew up in Roxbury and graduated from RAVC in 1977. She married Peter Reed in 1979 and had two children, Jeremy and Alice. After retiring from the State of Vermont she moved to Franklin North Carolina to enjoy warmer winters. While in North Carolina Robin worked at Drake software. Robin enjoyed spending her summers caring for her flower and vegetable gardens and winters curled up with crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Robin is survived by her mother Lily Cook of Northfield, three brothers, Mike, Tim and Lonnie a sister Patsy, her two children, Jeremy and Alice and granddaughter Phoebe. Robin was predeceded by her Husband Peter, father Richard, and sister Rae Marie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
