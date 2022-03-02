Robin L. Gates EAST HARDWICK — A Celebration of Life for Robin Louise Gates, 60, who died Dec. 24, 2021, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at United Church of Hardwick with Rev. Dr. Evelyn Lavelli officiating. Mask wearing is required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Hardwick, P.O. Box 396, Hardwick, VT 05843. Arrangements are by Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
