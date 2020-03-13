Robin Allyn Bombard BARRE TOWN — Robin Allyn Bombard, 63, died peacefully in the arms of her husband on March 4, 2020, at their home on Taplin Road in Barre Town. Robin was born on March 28, 1956, in Barre, to William Duncan MacInnes and Virginia Evelyn Coxon. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was passionate about spending time with others and loved having an open door policy with family and friends. She was known to accept everyone and exclude no one. Her heart was full, when she was surrounded by her loved ones. She thrived on watching others succeed. Robin loved animals, flowers and shopping. She was a skilled cook, making many delicious meals for her family and friends to share. She found enjoyment out of going on adventures with her husband, children and grandchildren. Robin was survived by her husband, Edward Bombard, of 38 years; and her children, daughter Kera Breen and husband Josh Breen and grandchildren Easton Breen and Kennedy Breen, her son, Travis Bombard; her siblings, Maureen Peloquin and husband Norman Peloquin, Barry MacInnes and wife Kathie MacInnes, Karen Zedick and husband Frank Zedick, Janis Carrier and husband James Carrier; many nieces and nephews. Robin was predeceased by both her parents. Services will be at Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, on March 21. Calling hours are 10 a.m., followed by a small service at 11 a.m. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home. There is extra parking across the street at St. Monica. For those who wish to send online condolences, visit www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
