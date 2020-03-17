Robin A. Bombard BARRE TOWN — The service for Robin Bombard, 63, who died March 4, 2020, will be rescheduled at a date to be announced. Arrangements are by Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home of Barre.
Updated: March 17, 2020 @ 1:22 am
