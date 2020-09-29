Roberta Walker BERLIN — Roberta Walker, 83, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home in Barre.
Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Rain likely. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: September 29, 2020 @ 3:20 am
Roberta Walker BERLIN — Roberta Walker, 83, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home in Barre.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.