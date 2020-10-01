Roberta Walker BERLIN — Roberta Walker, 83, a longtime resident of Berlin, Vermont, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born Nov. 21, 1936, in Barre, she was the daughter of Donald and Alice Marie (McKane) Campbell and graduated from Guardian Angel High School in Troy, New York, in 1954. Roberta was employed as an administrative assistant to the Commissioner of Human Services for the State of Vermont for many years. In her spare time, Roberta enjoyed singing with the Barre Tones, as well as reading, spending time with family and friends, and dancing – although most of all, she loved spending time outside in the sun. For many years, Roberta wintered in Melbourne, Florida. Survivors include her children: Stephany Pouliot and husband Paul and their son, Chad; Randall "Josh" Walker and wife Penny and daughter Danielle; Cheryl Walker and partner Clark and their son, Jack Boynton; and Michael Walker and wife Lucy and their daughter, Haley, and son, Mitchell; also, her sister, Donna Alexander. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Edward "Butch" Walker III. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.