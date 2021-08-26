Roberta M. Chatot BARRE TOWN — Roberta M. Chatot, 79, a longtime resident, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born May 16, 1942, in Barre, she was the daughter of Ethan and Maebell (Reed) Ladd. She attended elementary school in Williamstown and graduated from Williamstown High School. On June 8, 1963, she married Charles A. Chatot in Barre. They made their home in Barre City and South Barre before settling into the Trow Hill area of Barre Town. Roberta worked as an administrator for the State of Vermont for 30 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafts, reading, time at their camp on Lake Champlain and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her daughters, Pam Bussiere and her husband, Mark, Debra Hazel and her husband, David; and her grandchildren, Benjamin, Brandon and Bryer Bussiere, and Em and Charles Hazel. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles A. Chatot, in March 2021; and her son, Charles Michael Chatot, in 1984. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Hope Cemetery in Barre. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Resident Activities Fund, 378 Prospect St., Barre, VT 05641; or to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
