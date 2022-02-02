Roberta L. Bushey EAST MONTPELIER — It is with great sadness the family of Roberta L. Bushey, 82, of the Horn of the Moon Road, announces her passing on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center. She was born on Aug. 30, 1939, the fourth child of Charles and Doris (Smith) Alexander. She attended Montpelier schools. On Sept. 24, 1955, she married Phillip H. Bushey. They were married over 65 years before his passing on March 27, 2021. A true Vermonter to the end, she fought to get better, but it was not a battle to be won. Roberta drove school bus for over 46 years in the area. She loved the students and getting them to and from school and had many memories and fun stories. She also enjoyed driving to the sporting event and watching the games. She loved spending time at the family camp, swimming, fishing, playing cards and good times with family and friends. She also loved going to casinos, bingo, shopping and watching game shows. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Andrus (Bob), of North Port, Florida, and Pam Adams (Mike), of East Montpelier; grandchildren, Matthew Andrus (Megan), of Concord, New Hampshire, Stacey MacArthur (Ian), of Kernersville, North Carolina, Kyle Adams, of Montpelier, Christina Fortner (Tony), of Charleston, South Carolina, Shannon Fillers (Kyle), of John’s Island, South Carolina; great-grandchildren, Cassidy Kvestad, Bradley and Abby Fillers, Gwen, Phoebe and Claira Andrus; her brother, Allen Alexander (Mary); several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; husband; son Ricky Bushey; siblings, Alice Campbell, Robert Alexander and Albert Alexander; niece Kimberley Morse. There will be no service at this time. Memorial contributions can be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
