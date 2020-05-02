Roberta Jean Johnson BARRE — Roberta Jean Johnson, 66, of Woodland Drive passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, after a fearless battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born on Jan. 15, 1954, to Robert N. and June R. (Hill) Stuart, the first of eight children. As a teen, Roberta worked at the First National Grocery Store, and Berg, Comolli & Kent Insurance Co. before taking time off to raise her family; later in life, she did private elderly care. Roberta enjoyed any outing involving family and always looked forward to the yearly Stuart family reunion, as family was very important and special to her. She was sincere, hardworking and tenderhearted, always having her heart tugged for those who were excluded and marginalized (particularly children). She fought hard for the things she wanted and had in life. Roberta took the path least taken, it was often a very difficult journey. She provided the transportation for necessity and leisure for her family, as she was the only licensed driver when her father was working weeks away from home. Roberta was about family. She was generous with her time and treasure with her younger siblings, taking them on many outings, to fairs and amusement parks, swimming, out to eat. She enjoyed flower gardening, liked to visit casinos, play bingo and cards with family and friends. She was a member of the Canadian Club and enjoyed listening to Motown, golden oldies and country music. She enjoyed travelling and visited many places with her daughter and grandchildren, TaRell and TaKera. She loved “cruising” and she and Dick took a number of cruises, where their children and grandchildren sometimes joined them. Roberta was in touch with her inner child, she loved Christmas and ALL the decorations. She never wanted anyone to be without a gift. She was a loving mother, wife, meme, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. She is loved and will be missed by her family who is grateful for all she sacrificed to give and richly provide to their lives. Her greatest achievement was being a mother to her three children. She gave selflessly and loved them with all her being, and was proud to see them grow into responsible adults. She was overjoyed with the gift of four grandchildren and took immense pleasure in spending quality time with them. She was in awe of TaRell’s creativity and his passion for digital media arts and drawing abilities. She loved taking walks with Tilly and playing and exploring in the backyard. She attended all of their sporting and special events, the most recent being Tymir's basketball games and TaKera's pageants, in which she was crowned "Miss Vermont High School 2020;" her grandparents were proud of her. TaKera will be competing for the National Title in Little Rock, Arkansas, in September 2020. Survivors include her husband, Dick; her daughter, Tawnya Hall; her sons, Tyler (Emily) Johnson and Tylan (Kara) Johnson; a stepdaughter, Shannon Haddaway (Dwayne); her grandchildren whom she adored, TaRell and TaKera Hall, Tymir Johnson and Tilithia "Tilly" Johnson; her mother, June Stuart; her sisters, Charlene Burke (Tom), Neysha Stuart (Robert), Sheryl Stuart (George) and Shelley Stuart; her brothers, Jason Stuart-Walt (Sly) and John Stuart; her nieces and nephews, Bobbi Finck (Dave), Chad Burke (Jen), Corey Burke (Leslie), Cody and Jaimie Rodgers, Justin Stuart, Tasheena Hagg (Joe) and Moraya Stuart; her great-nieces and -nephews; as well as a very special uncle and aunt, Russell and Edna Stuart, and aunt, Alena Sherlaw; her beloved cat, “Fluffer;” and many special cousins and their extended families. In addition to her father, Robert Stuart, she was predeceased by her maternal and paternal grandparents; her sister, Diane Stuart; her nephew, Jacob Stuart; and two special aunts, Rita Howard and Ruth LaPoint. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorial contributions to TaKera Hall, 8 Meadowcrest Lane, Barre, VT 05641, for TaKera’s National Pageant, which Roberta was looking forward to attending; we know she will be there, with a big smile on her face, cheering her on from above. Funeral arrangements are by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, with services scheduled at a later date due to the COVID-19 outbreak. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
