Roberta J. Davis BARRE — Roberta Jean Davis, “Bobbie”, 81, a longtime resident of Nichols Street, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, after a five-month battle with Aplastic Anemia. She was born in Montpelier, VT on May 12, 1941, and was the daughter of Robert and Laura (Ryan) Whitehead, Sr. On October 24, 1959, she married the love of her life, Wesley J. Davis. The two made their home in Barre, where they raised their children and resided for the last 62 years. She enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox, playing bingo, doing puzzle books, watching western shows and especially spending time with her family. She leaves behind her husband of nearly 63 years, Wesley; her children April Mardin (Donald), Tina Healy, Robin Donovan (George), Dawn Goulette (Kevin) and Jamie Davis; her grandchildren Michelle, Derrick, Amanda, Brenden, Samantha, Heather, Lauren and Paige; as well as eight great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister Sandy Beaudin (Roma), her brother Robert Whitehead, Jr (Fran), and her sister-in-law Alida Davis. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother-in-law David Davis; and her in-laws Celia and Ivan Clark and Raymond and Denise Bixby. The graveside service to honor and celebrate Bobbie’s life will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Maple Hill Cemetery on Firehouse Lane in Washington, VT. In Lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 or at www.cvhhh.org Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
