Roberta “Bunny” Button CHELSEA — Roberta Joanne “Bunny” Button, 75, of Chelsea, passed away on March 5, 2022, after a long illness, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family and friends. Bunny was born on June 26, 1946, to Robert J. Carey and Evelynn F. Carey in East Dover, Vermont. She attended East Dover Elementary School and Brattleboro Union High School, class of 1964. After high school graduation, Bunny resided in East Dover and West Chesterfield, Vermont, working at the First Bank and Trust in Brattleboro. She moved to Chelsea, Vermont, where she was employed by National Life Insurance Co. for over 25 years. After retiring, Bunny worked for HEB Mfg. She spent many years involved with the Chelsea ceramic shop, giving lessons and making many incredible ceramic ornaments and novelty items. For over 20 years, Bunny was the secretary/treasurer for the Chelsea Fire Department. She also served as the secretary for the Chelsea Fish and Game Club. In 1984, Bunny began dating the love of her life, Richard “Rich” Button Sr. They wed in 1985. She recently expressed, “The greatest joys of my life are my husband, Rich, acceptance of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and my relationship with my brother, Marvin.” Bunny enjoyed hosting big holiday celebrations for her family, cooking delicious meals and giving memorable gifts, which was no small feat with her large family. Always supportive of her children and grandchildren, she attended countless ball games, concerts, graduations and school events. Bunny loved travel adventures with husband Rich. Those travels brought them all over the country with Eastern Star events, family vacations and international destination weddings and reunions. She always found comfort in returning home and to her beloved community of Chelsea. Bunny was well-known for her love of quilting and extreme generosity with creating, giving, and donating countless quilts to family, friends and organizations. Ask anyone in town, they will attest, Bunny made the most delicious baked beans for numerous family and community events. Bunny was a 45-year member of the Grand Chapter of Vermont Order of the Eastern Star and Lady Washington Chapter 86 in Chelsea. She served as Worthy Grand Matron in 2012. She was a member of Bular Chapter, Brookfield, Brigum Chapter, Brattleboro, and Lady Shrine of North America, Rutland. She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Rich Button, Chelsea, Vermont; her children, Pam and Ron Cantrell, Aiken, South Carolina, Rick and Patty Button, Highgate, Vermont, Lori and Kevin Stever, Fairlee, Vermont; her grandchildren, Aeneas (Rose), Aura, Victoria (Kayvon), Lindsay (Ben), Emily (Chris), Abby (Kyle), Lacey (Luke), Mikayla, and Garrett; her great-grandchildren, Colby, Charlie, Caity, Sebastian, Walter, Norah, Eliot, Maverick, Moss, and Lachlan; her brother, Marvin Carey, Barre, Vermont; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Don and Mary Jane Hayward, East Barre, Vermont, Joe “Bill” and Lucia Button, Bradford, Vermont, John and Starr Button, Brookfield, Vermont, Pete Button, Tunbridge, Vermont, Ione and Jim Battles, Silver Springs, Florida, Betsy Button, Barre, Vermont; and many loved cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Carey and Evelynn Carey; brothers, Clay Carey and Donnie Carey; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glen and Irene Button; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Grace and Len Korzun, Ed Button, and Norm Button. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the United Church of Chelsea in Chelsea, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the First Branch Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 74, Chelsea, VT 05038; or the Chelsea Fire Department, P.O. Box 264, Chelsea, VT 05038. A private message of sympathy can be shared with the family at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, in charge of arrangements.
