Robert Wheeler MONTPELIER — Robert Lawrence Wheeler, a lifelong resident of Montpelier Vermont, passed on August 13, 2022 at the age of 59. Rob was born in Montpelier on February 8, 1963 to Charles Robert and Mary Margaret Heney Wheeler. He was predeceased by brother James Wheeler, father Charles and mother Mary and left behind brother John Wheeler, nephews Alex and Christopher and niece Sarah. Robert was buried with a private graveside ceremony and placed by his loving mother and father at St. Johnsbury Cemetery. Arrangements were in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.