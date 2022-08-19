Robert W. Tucker NORTHFIELD FALLS — Robert (Bob) Wesley Tucker, 86, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his home in Northfield Falls, on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Born in East Braintree, VT on May, 30, 1936, he was the son of the late Wesley and Josephine (Peg LaVanway) Tucker. Bob graduated from Northfield High School in the class of 1954. He served in the Air National Guard. On April 4, 1959 he married Dorothy Yacavoni at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Northfield, VT. In 1961 they bought a sand pit on Chandler Road in Northfield Falls. Together they could see potential. Bob excavated the property where they eventually built their forever home. Bob was a heavy equipment operator. He worked on water, sewer, building trades, interstate highways, power high lines, and missile bases. He truly did it all. His favorite equipment to work with was the crane, excavator, and gradual. He worked for the companies of Pizzagalli, NC Allen, Gilbane, MK Construction, and Greene Construction. In 1982 Bob started his own company as a subcontractor for New England Telephone Company. In 1983 Bob and Dorothy purchased a mobile home park on Fairground Road in Northfield, now known as Tucker’s Mobile Home Park. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus of Northfield, Financial Officer for the Sorrell-Maynard American Legion Post #63 of Northfield, Local 98 (Operator and Engineers), and the Montpelier Elks Club. Bob was an outstanding husband, father, and grandfather. His love for his family was truly irreplaceable. From attending every hockey game and sporting event, dance recitals, graduations, even college art shows, he never missed an event. Bob had an internal clock like no other. He might not always know the exact time, but his stomach sure did! Bob never missed a meal and became quite the chef during the day at his “Birdhouse” where he would make tea and eat his goodies while listening to his boom box and rocking in his recliner while entertaining his brothers and friends. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Tucker of Northfield Falls; two daughters, Kelly Leonard and Terry Gray (Randy) of Northfield; grandchildren, Nathan Gray (Tanja) of Barre, Hilary Leonard (Casey Hall), Francis Leonard, Kaitlyn Gray, Megan Cicio (Steve), Shannon Leonard of Northfield; great grandchildren Brody, Bryson, Ayla, Justin, Jordan, Phisher, and Gabrielle. There are many fond memories with Bob and Dorothy’s best friends, John and the late Betty Kolnich, playing cards, snowmobiling, and spending time together in Florida. He was one of seven siblings, Richard (Martha) Tucker, Betty Melvin, Ronald (Cornelia), Reginald, Thomas (Lana) Tucker, and several nieces and nephews who he dearly loved. He is pre-deceased by his parents, son-in law, Clark Leonard, his sister, Mona Partlow, sister in-law, Carole Tucker, brother in-law, Eldon Melvin, and nephew, Dean Tucker. Keeping with his wishes there are no calling hours. A catholic mass will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church, Vine Street, Northfield. For those who wish to make donations in lieu of flowers you can make your donations to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 206 Vine Street, Northfield, VT 05663 or the American Legion Post #63, 46 Depot Square, Northfield, VT 05663.
