Robert Trombly MONTPELIER — Robert Trombly, a longtime Montpelier resident, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2020, at age 96. Bob was born in Wethersfield, Connecticut. His mother died when he was very young. He then moved with his father to Riverton, Vermont. After graduating from Montpelier High School, he entered the U.S. Army Air Force and served in World War II as a tail gunner in a B-24 bomber crew, flying missions over Germany. His crew was shot down in November 1944, he was wounded and captured by German soldiers, and earned a Purple Heart. After the war ended, he married Rosemary Wright of Northfield, Vermont, and eventually settled in Montpelier, where they enjoyed over 74 years together. For most of his career, Bob worked as a highway engineer for the State of Vermont. He also served as a member of the U.S. Army Reserves for 20 years, obtaining the rank of Master Sergeant. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, gardening, crosswords and singing. He was a faithful member of St. Augustine’s Church and choir, often as a soloist. For several years, he was involved with the Montpelier Theater Guild as an actor and director in their plays. He was a longtime member of the Montpelier Elks Club, and enjoyed many winters in Florida. Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; his two children, David Trombly of Northfield and Kathy (Randy) Ferrin, Scandia, Minnesota; two grandchildren, Meredith Trombly, Seattle, Washington, and Allison Trombly, Northfield; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family burial was held in May, and no memorial service is planned at this time. Memorial gifts may be donated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. Guare and Sons Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.guareandsons.com.
