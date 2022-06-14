Robert S. Fadden MIDDLESEX — Robert Scott “Scottie” Fadden, 58, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 10, 2022, after a long battle with cancer, his family by his side. His family prays that, although he left us far too soon, he is now at peace and is no longer in pain. Born on Nov. 30, 1963, in Lowell, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Maxwell A.K. Fadden Jr. and Joan (Wilkins) Fadden. After the move from Tewksbury, Massachusetts, in 1978, he resided in Vermont for most of his life. Scottie graduated from Lyndon Institute and, in 1983, he received an Associate degree in Automotive Technology from NHVTC in Berlin, New Hampshire. For his first career, he spent many years in the auto repair and body industry. With his expertise in the auto industry, he opened his own damage claims appraisal business, Caledonia Auto Damage Appraisals. Later, he opened his own auto repair shop in West Charleston, Vermont, where he would perform mechanical repairs and body work. During the last 13-plus years, he worked as the chief maintenance officer (CMO) at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Montpelier, Vermont. He truly enjoyed his work and loved his work family at the Capitol Plaza Hotel. Scottie loved what he called, “happy hour.” This happened daily at about 4 p.m. at Zdon when he, and any other family members, would go to the pond, feed the fish, talk, and have a beer. In order to get there, he would take out the four-wheeler and drive around to mom’s door to pick her up, then both would ride down to the pond. There, they would sit, watching his trout jump for the fish pellets. He was fortunate to be able to do this until a week before his passing. He also loved bonfires, anything motorized or could be modified by adding a motor, fireworks, IEDs and accelerants. Scottie loved to draw in pencil. His many drawings are cherished by the family. He will be missed by his family and friends. While some friends may have only met him once, he left a lasting impression on them. We will forever remember the fun times and the nice conversations around many bonfires. Survivors include his brother, Keith Fadden and his wife, Charlene Smith-Fadden, of Hudson, New Hampshire; and his sisters, Carol Ayer and her husband, Tim, of Middlesex, Vermont, and James Island, South Carolina, and Cristie Arguin and her fiancé, Mike Cetrangolo, of Northfield, Vermont; his 12 nieces and nephews, Ashley Fadden, Erin Fadden, Kristen Duval and her husband, Ben, Brian Fadden and his wife, Jaime, Kevin Fadden, Matthew Ayer and his wife, Danica, Brendan Ayer and his fiancée, Kelli Aja, Ryan Ayer and his wife, Bethany, Danielle Ayer and Stuart Gusti, Keith Ayer, Jin Ayer and Daniel Acheson, and Emma Arguin; his five great-nieces and -nephews, Caleb Duval, Allie Duval, Isla Ayer, Lainey Ayer and Austin Ayer; as well as at least 175 rainbow trout in the Zdon Pond. Scottie did not have any children; however, he treated all his nieces and nephews with the same attention as if they were his own. He truly loved them, and they loved him right back. Scottie and his family are forever grateful to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. Their professionalism and genuine caring support made a significant improvement in the care he received. They also made it possible to honor his wish to remain at his home. Equally appreciated was the support they gave to his caregivers. A very special, heartfelt thanks is for CVHHH volunteers, LNAs and nurses, especially Jessica, Randi and Donna, who have been amazing. The funeral service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 12 p.m. (noon) at the home of Tim and Carol Ayer, 101 Zdon Road in Middlesex, Vermont. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. https://www.cvhhh.org/donate/donate-to-cvhhh/ Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
