Robert S. Brower MONTPELIER — Robert Samuel Brower, 81, passed peacefully, surrounded by loving family and friends, on Aug. 19, 2021. Robert was born in Brooklyn, New York, on July 6, 1940, to Ed and Marian (Massler) Brower. Robert, also known as Bob and Bobbie to many, grew up in Rockaway Beach, New York, and attended Poly Prep High School in Brooklyn where he was a star athlete and where he broke a school basketball record by scoring 42 points in one game. He always talked fondly about those days and stayed in touch with many of his childhood friends. Robert received his B.A. from Dartmouth College in 1962 and obtained his master's in counseling from NYU. After college, Robert worked with anti-poverty and social justice organizations in the Bed-Stuy neighborhood of NYC before moving to Boston where he worked as a school counselor. Robert married the love of his life, Margaret Scott "Scottie" Brower, in 1973 and they moved to Vermont to be close to Robert’s two children from his first marriage, Pepa Brower and Joshua Brower. Caitlin Brower was born to Robert and Scottie in 1977, the same year they built their family home in Middlesex. In 1974, Robert founded Woodbury Associates with two friends, Larry Mandell and Jim Ritvo. Robert developed a counseling program, which later became a mediation program when Woodbury gained accreditation and became Woodbury College. Robert later left Woodbury to start a private counseling practice, which he maintained until 2010. In 1989, Robert studied Spiritual Lifestyle Training at the Kripalu Center, in Lenox, Massachusetts, where yoga became a foundation of his personal, spiritual and physical health, and he began teaching yoga in the 1990s. Over the next 25 years, he taught hundreds of yoga classes to many students who became and remained cherished friends of both Robert and Scottie. Robert and Scottie enjoyed teaching a process of dream work they learned together, and always had a “dream group” meeting regularly until 2019. Robert was active in the community and loved supporting the Savoy Theater in Montpelier by volunteering and seeing as many movies as he could. Robert is survived by his wife, Scottie; his children, Pepa and her husband, Andre Neeley, Josh and his wife, Erin Brower, and Cait; his grandchildren, Owen Brower, Eliza Brower, Miles Moore, Upendo Moore and Naji Neeley; as well as his sisters, Bonnie Brower and Vicki Brower, and her partner, Michael Gottsegen; and countless other family and friends. The family is endlessly grateful for the loving care Robert received from his home-care support team and the staff at CVMC and McClure-Miller Respite House while he was battling Lewy body dementia. A celebration of Robert’s life will take place in October. If you wish to make a memorial contribution, please consider a donation to the McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester or the Savoy Theater in Montpelier.
