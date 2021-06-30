Robert Rogers BARNARD — Robert Rogers, 74, of Barnard, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Berlin Health and Rehab in Berlin, Vermont. Robert (Bob, Rocky), the son of William and Alice (Frink) Rogers, was born Nov. 3, 1946, at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, arriving just minutes after his twin sister, Roberta. Robert was a lifelong resident of Barnard. He attended Woodstock Union High School, graduating in 1964. Bob served in the Army Reserves after school. Throughout his life, Bob worked at various places, Ward’s and Barnard general stores, Cross Co., Butch Sutherland Masonry, JWB Masonry, Valley Bowl and Ethan Allen Furniture. Robert was an avid fisherman and would get out on the lake as much as he could. He also enjoyed hunting, bowling, racing, billiards, and was a complete New England sports fan, always rooting for the Patriots, Bruins, Celtics and especially, the Boston Red Sox. He was a Little League and Junior Bowling coach for many years. In his downtime, Bob loved his jigsaw puzzles and decorating his walls with them. Bob is survived by his twin sister, Roberta, of Northfield; his sister, Marsha (Ed) Withington, of Barnard; and his brothers, George (Shirley), of Braintree, Michael (Amanda), of Brookfield, and Richard (Penny), of West Swanzey, New Hampshire. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephew, great-great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his lifelong best friend, John Barnes. Bob was predeceased by two sisters, Louise Black and Phyllis Rogers; and two nephews, Gene Pelkey Jr. and Clint Campbell Jr. The family would like to extend deep gratitude to Saira Hancock for her countless hours caretaking for Bob. Calling hours will be held at Day Funeral Home in Randolph on July 15, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. and a service will be conducted in the Silver Lake Cemetery in Barnard on July 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. Per Bob’s wishes, a potluck meal will follow the services, at the Barnard Town Hall. Please bring a dish to share. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
