Robert R. Pellon BARRE TOWN – Robert R. Pellon, “Robie” 91, of Cassie Street passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center, following a stroke. Born on August 3, 1930 in Barre, he was the son of Jacinto and Antonia (Santisteban) Pellon. He attended North Barre Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1948. Following high school, he attended the University of Vermont where he received an associate degree. He later attended various schools for BCI of State Police, FBI Academy including Narcotics, Arson Investigation and Homicide. On March 7, 1964, he married Caroline Murray in the Menands Presbyterian Church in New York. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre. Robie was employed with the Vermont State Police from 1950 to 1960 as a Laboratory Technician and Marine Division, then in 1960 he became a BCI Criminal Investigator, Fire Marshall and Intelligence Officer assigned to NESPAC and LEIU until his retirement in 1984. He touched the lives of many people over the years while in the State Police. He was proud to be part of this amazing organization. In 1985, he became an Assistant to the Sergeant of Arms at the Vermont State House until he retired in 1998. His memberships included the Universalist Church of Barre, New England State Police Administrative Council, Trustee for Vermont Police Association, National Law Enforcement, Trustee Vermont Troopers Association, Cemetery Commissioner 1988-2015, Lifetime member of the Elks, Mutuo, Model Airplane Club and past member of the Canadian Club of Barre. In his spare time, Robie enjoyed building model airplanes, reading, skiing, sailing, attending all sports that his children and grandchildren played. He also enjoyed attending all of the Spaulding hockey games even if he didn’t know the players personally. He took great pride in all the accomplishments of his two sons, who he loved unconditionally. Robie was a very humble man, kind and most of all a gentleman all his life. Survivors include his wife Caroline M. Pellon; his children Steven R. Pellon and his wife, Marlena and their children Matthew and Antonia and Kevin M. Pellon and his girls, Ryann and Kora; his brother Dr. Joseph Pellon and his two children; his sister Nancy Hiebert and her two children; and his brother-in-law Patrick J. Murray and his wife, Diane and their two children.. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister-in-law Lorraine Berini Pellon. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in Hope Cemetery in Barre. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, PO Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601, or to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641, or to the Aldrich Public Library, 6 Washington Street, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
