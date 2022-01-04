Robert R. O’Donnell MONTPELIER — Robert Richard O’Donnell, 83, formerly of Freedom Drive, passed away on Dec. 27, 2021, with his loving family by his side. Bob’s smile and laugh could light up a room, and he charmed everyone he met. We will miss him always and love him forever. Bob was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Aug. 31, 1938, to Patrick and Anna (O’Shea) O’Donnell. His twin brother, Raymond, was his closest friend and his comrade in all things, from daring each other to hop trains downtown to tricking the nuns in school by switching places. Bob met the love of his life in high school and married Anne Brown in 1962. Together, they built an amazing life and family and lived quiet but admirable lives. They celebrated 55 years of marriage before Anne passed away on July 16, 2017, which broke his heart, but not his spirit. Bob received his bachelor’s degree from American International College and his master’s degree from Western New England College. He worked in Human Resources for various hospitals. His longest tenure was with Central Vermont Hospital, from which he retired in 2003 after more than 20 years of service. Bob loved working with people and is often remembered for his support of the nursing staff at CVH. After his retirement, Bob traveled throughout the country as a “Cheese Ambassador” for Cabot Creamery. His magnetic personality made this a perfect fit for him. While retired, he also worked as an HR consultant at Norwich University. Bob was a lifelong fan of Notre Dame football and treasured the memories of the game he and his brother, Ray, attended. He also loved the Celtics, Patriots, Bruins and Red Sox. He was fond of listening to Sox games on the radio on his porch in the summer and was in attendance for Game 1 of the 2004 World Series in which the Red Sox ended their “curse.” Other cherished memories came from two trips Bob and Anne took to Ireland and Scotland to visit the places where their parents grew up and meet with relatives in the motherlands. Bob remained forever strong in his faith and was an active member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church where he was a liturgical minister and spent many hours humbly engaging in Eucharistic adoration shifts. He was also proud of his work serving on the Board of Directors of the Good Samaritan Haven. Bob and Anne were an incredible team, and we are honored to be their family. We are forever grateful for their love and kindness, their endless patience, and the example they set for us in raising families of our own. Bob was predeceased by Anne; his parents, Patrick and Anna; and an infant daughter. Survivors include his best friend and twin brother, Ray and his wife, Barbara, of Fairfield, Ohio; his beloved children, Chris O’Donnell, of Bend, Oregon, Maureen Whitney and her husband, Michael, of Essex Junction, Vermont, David O’Donnell, of Portsmouth, Virginia, Patrick O’Donnell and his wife, Cristin, of Calais, Vermont; grandchildren, Kaleigh and her husband, Grant, Jack, Tyler, AJ, Emma, Carly, Cole, Tegan, Finn, Declan, Elsie and Braden; his great-grandsons, Cian and Ronan; and his brothers-in-law, James Brown and Richard Brown; as well as his many nieces, nephews and dear friends. The family is concerned about asking people to travel and gather during the COVID pandemic, so they plan to hold a celebration of Bob’s life in the summer of 2022. At that time, Bob will be interred with his dear Annie in Montpelier. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bob to the Good Samaritan Haven, P.O. Box 1104, Barre, VT 05641. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.