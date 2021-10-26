Robert R. Newcity BERLIN — Robert Ralph Newcity, 79, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Berlin Health and Rehab Center, after a long illness. He was born on Oct. 8, 1942, in St. Albans, Vermont, the son of Ralph and Wanieta (Bruley) Newcity. After his family moved to Montpelier, Bob attended Montpelier Public Schools. In 1961, Bob enlisted into the United States Navy. He served his country as a Navy Seaman Apprentice until his honorable discharge in 1963. In 1967, Bob married Sandra Gushea at St. Augustine’s Church in Montpelier. Sandy predeceased him on Aug. 28, 2019. Together, they had a son, Corey. Sadly, Corey passed away in 1996. Bob began working was a career firefighter in 1973 with the Montpelier Fire Department. After his retirement in 2001, he worked as a security officer at the Vermont State House. Bob enjoyed motorcycling, hunting, camping and fishing on Lake Champlain, and spending time with family and friends. Survivors include his brother, Randy Newcity, many nieces, nephews and friends. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. Committal prayers and military honors will be offered in Berlin Corners Cemetery. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
