Robert P. Beaudoin POCASSET, Mass. — Robert Paul Beaudoin passed on March 4, 2022, at age 86, after a lengthy struggle with declining health. Bob was born on June 2, 1935, to Angela (Archambault) Beaudoin and Aime Beaudoin Jr., in Barre Town, Vermont. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1953-56, stationed on the USS Hornet; during his service, he established himself as the officers’ barber, despite having any experience. Following discharge, he used the GI Bill to get his pilot's license and attend barber school, eventually owning and running Bob’s Modern Barbershop in Westwood, Massachusetts, and was a medal-winning archer. In retirement, he moved to Pocasset, Massachusetts, where he was an avid gardener, and was frequently found bird watching at Barlows Landing Beach. Throughout his life, Bob was passionate about farming, caring for animals, and above all, loving his children. Whether you knew him as Bob, Bobby, “Bobby da Bahbah,” Garden Bob, Flower Bob, Dad, Daddy or Papa, people were drawn to his charm, his dazzling smile, and the infectious laugh that caused everyone in the room to join along – in Papa’s presence, people laughed until it hurt; we’ll all miss that laughter. If you asked him how he was doing, he always said: “I’m fine.” At long last, he’s truly fine. Bob is survived by his former spouse, Joanne McKinnon; five children, Paul Beaudoin and his wife, Tonja (Tice), of Bonners Ferry, Idaho; Kathleen (Beaudoin) Glenn and her husband, David Glenn, of Denver, Colorado; Laurie (Beaudoin) Brickles and her husband, Daniel Brickles, of Griffithsville, West Virginia; Mark Beaudoin and his wife, Laura (LaJeunesse) Beaudoin, of Hudson, Massachusetts, and Michelle (Beaudoin) Bergman and her husband, Richard Bergman, of Capitola, California. Bob also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Bob was predeceased by his beloved sister and best friend, Irene (Beaudoin) Pittsley, in 1982, and her husband, Richard Pittsley, in 2017. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Alcide Beaudoin, Claire Browning, Lucille Milne, Bernard Beaudoin, Annette Boyce, and Lorraine Newton; as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of sending flowers, Bob would have much preferred that you plant a flower instead – one that conjures a memory of him each time you look upon it. Alternately, you may send a donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, In Memory Of Irene (Beaudoin) Pittsley; or if you are moved to do so, please donate blood to the American Red Cross, In Memory Of Robert Beaudoin. A graveside service will be held later in 2022 in St. Monica’s Cemetery in Barre, Vermont, with arrangements by Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
