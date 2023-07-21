Robert N. Matheson WEST BERLIN — Robert Neil “Bud” Matheson, aged 79, died at his home in West Berlin, VT with his daughters by his side, after a three year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Northfield Vermont to Douglas and Beatrice (Shea) Matheson, Bud married his wife Deborah (Lewis) Matheson in 1974. Bud and Deborah remained together until her death in 2019. They had four daughters- Lisa Dilena of Barre, Misty Feccia of Barre, Denise Matheson of Montpelier, and Diane Frazier (Timothy Frazier) of East Montpelier. Bud was a man who was best described as devoted- not only to his family, but also to his career and hobbies. He served as a young man in the Navy, and then went on to work in the granite industry. He worked for a number of places including Rock of Ages, Rouleau Granite, and Culture Craft Sandblast, where he continued to work part time for 10 years after his “retirement”. Although he might have been considered a workaholic, Bud was also an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to deer camp, and generally being outdoors- even if it was simply sitting on the front porch and reading the newspaper or a hunting magazine. He shared these joys with his family, often offering to take the younger members of the family along when he went out to hunt or fish. In his later years, Bud loved watching the show American Pickers, and would go to lawn sales to flex his price negotiation skills. Bud is predeceased by his parents Douglas and Beatrice, sisters Beatrice Abar, Margaret Swinger and Joan Lemire, as well as brothers Frank and John Matheson. Bud leaves behind a large loving family, including his daughters Lisa, Misty, Denise, Diane and her husband Timothy, as well as grandchildren Anthony Dilena, Jordan Dilena, Adrianna Egidio, Jacob Normandy, Dylan Dilena and his wife Elydia, Josiah Matheson, Malia Browning and her husband Evan, Brodie Frazier, Mason Frazier, Kelsie Morrison and great granddaughter Abigail Frazier. He also leaves behind his sisters Laurel Gaboriault, Helen Slocum, Sandra Stearns, Lorraine O’Grady, Francine Eurbin, brother-in-law Arthur Lemire and sister-in-law Marcia Matheson. He also leaves behind his best friend and devoted companion Peppa the cat. Bud’s family would like to give special thanks to Nurse Cat from Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. Arrangements are in the care of Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield. Calling hours for Bud will be held at Kingston Funeral Home on Monday, July 24th from 10:00am-12:00pm, followed by a graveside service with military honors at the Northfield Falls Cemetery at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Green Mountain Conservation Camp at Buck Lake in Woodbury, Vermont, so that other children may also grow up with a love of the outdoors. Information about donating to GMCC can be found at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/gmcc/green-mountain-conservation-camp-sponsorships.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.