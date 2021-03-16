Robert M. Wilson MONTPELIER — Robert M. Wilson passed peacefully at his home in Montpelier, Vermont, on March 11, 2021. He passed of natural causes after over 94 years on this earth. He gently passed with the help of his family and the compassionate assistance of the Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice staff. Bob was born on May 29, 1926, in Milton, New Hampshire, to Charles Winchester and Florence Eugenia (Blake) Wilson. He attended Milton schools, graduating from Nute High School in Milton in 1944. He immediately joined the Navy and served on the USS Trego until the end of WWII. Following this, Bob attended the University of New Hampshire School of Forestry for two years before transferring to the New York State College of Environmental Science and Forestry at Syracuse University. He completed his B.S. in Forestry (1951) and M.S. in Wildlife Biology (1953). At Syracuse, he competed on the varsity cross-country running team and was a member of the ski club where he met the love of his life, Marilyn Lukens. Bob and Marilyn had many fun ski adventures, including trips to Mount Washington’s Tuckerman Ravine, a special place they loved and later shared with their children. Bob and Marilyn were married on June 6, 1953. They lived in Warner, New Hampshire, for a few years while Bob worked for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department as a field biologist. Marilyn, also a graduate of Syracuse University in 1953, worked for Simmons High School. In 1957, Bob and Marilyn moved the family to Utica, New York, where Bob worked for the General Electric Co. In 1970, an opportunity with the State of Vermont brought the family to Montpelier, where Bob worked in the budgeting and water quality fields until retiring in 1994. Bob and Marilyn loved the out-of-doors and frequently took the family on outings, including canoeing, swimming, hiking and camping in the Adirondacks and all over northern New England. Yet, the family’s favorite sport is alpine and Nordic skiing, both together and competitively. Bob and Marilyn supported participation of their children in school sports and encouraged education, music and teamwork. All five children attended Montpelier schools with three MHS graduates and two from Burke Mountain Academy. Four children graduated from Vermont colleges or universities, and one from the University of Connecticut. Bob presented a genuine and vibrant spirit of kindness, authenticity, friendship and love. He found joy in family, in the goodness of others, and in connections with many friends and acquaintances. Bob is survived by his spouse, Marilyn; children, Caroline Newhall (Dan) of Websterville, Vermont, Rodney Wilson (Clare) of Conway, New Hampshire, Eric Wilson (Karen) of Kirby, Vermont, Andrea Solomon (Peter) of Cromwell, Connecticut, and Laura Todd of Hailey, Idaho. There are 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Bob was a member of the Green Mountain Club, the Catamount Trail Association, the Silver Streakers (biking group) and for many years, an avid participant in the Central Vermont Runners Club Tuesday Night Fun Runs. Much love and fun were shared with many people who knew Bob. In Bob's memory, the family would ask others to be their best selves, show kindness toward others, appreciate nature, and enjoy the great outdoors.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.