Robert M. Dole Jr. ORANGE — The service to honor and celebrate the life of Robert M. Dole Jr., 84, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Orange Alliance Church, Route 302, Orange, Vermont. Following the service, there will be a gathering at the Orange Town Hall. He passed away on Oct. 14, 2021. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated, 7 Academy St., Barre.
