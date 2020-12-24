Robert Louis Boutin BARRE TOWN — Robert Louis “Bob” Boutin, of Daniels Drive passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the home of his son, surrounded by the love of his four children holding his hands and praying over him. Born on April 11, 1936, in Barre City, he was the son of Louis and Jean (Therrien) Boutin. He attended Barre City Elementary School and went on to attend Stone Trades School. On Nov. 7, 1959, he married the love of his life, Erdie Frieda Jones, in Morrisville. They made their home in Barre Town. When they retired in 1999, they spent winters in Florida. Erdie passed away in 2009 on their 50th wedding anniversary. Bob was a stonecutter for 40 years in the Barre granite industry. He was a very clever and curious man who loved tinkering and inventing things – matter of fact, he invented a snowmobile jack stand which he obtained a patent for. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycling, camping, water skiing, traveling in his RV with Erdie touring the U.S. He loved dancing and he and Erdie made a beautiful couple on the dance floor. He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church, the Barre Snobees, Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST), Starcraft Camping Club, and a lifetime member of the Canadian Club of Barre. In his earlier years, he raised funds for the March of Dimes. Survivors include his children, Sheryl Hull and her husband, John, of Barre Town, Shelly Bresette and her husband, Cass, of Williamstown, Louis Boutin and his wife, Diane, of Barre Town, and Sheila Boutin James of Washington; his grandchildren, Jeremy, Justin, Kyle, Chris, Craig, Karly, Dylan, Sara and Dalton; 14 great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Jeannette Rouleau of Barre Town and Theresa Bergeron and her husband, John, of Jericho. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Jackie Martineau and Simone Emmons; and his brother, Gerard Boutin. A graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family, in the St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641; or to the Vermont Division of the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.