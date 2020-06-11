Robert Laurence "Bob" O'Connor BARRE — Robert Laurence "Bob" O'Connor died on May 23, 2020, at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. He was 79 years old. Bob was born on Nov. 9, 1940, to Laurence and Josephine O'Connor in Barre, grew up in Websterville, graduated from Spaulding High in 1959. He was nicknamed Poncho by his Uncle Mario. While still in high school, Bob started working as a meat cutter at The Grand Union where he would work for 43 years, eventually becoming the manager of the meat department. Bob grew up in a family with five sisters. He and eldest sister Lorraine were especially close and her husband, Phil (d. 2017), was Bob's best friend. The two couples would spend time together at Lorraine and Phil’s camp on Joe's Pond and take road trips in the area. Bob and Yvette also traveled to visit Lorraine and Phil in Florida and a trip to southern California to visit his brother-in-law, Raymond Chaloux, and his sisters-in-law, Sue Chaloux and Lotette Chaloux. Bob and Yvette met in 1961 and were married on May 25, 1963, at St. Monica's and had two children, son Mark O'Connor of Barre, Vermont, and a daughter, Kristine Babcock of Barre, Vermont. Bob had a special relationship with his grandson, Mark’s son, Riley. Bob and Riley would ride Amtrak from one station to the next, watch fireworks, play video games and spend New Year’s Eve eating out at a nice restaurant. Bob served in the Army Reserve for 21 years from 1963 to 1984. He was called up for duty in Vietnam, but the war had come to an end before he got deployed. He loved sports and was a longtime Norwich Hockey season ticket holder with seats next to the visitor’s penalty box shared with Mark and sometimes, his daughter, Kristine. He also enjoyed watching the Giants, Bruins and NASCAR when they were on TV. Bob spent time at the train station watching the freight trains with a group of "old timers.“ He spent enough time there that many of the engineers knew his name and he even had a key to the station. He was also very active with the Canadian Club, co-founding both the bingo and Senior Meals programs there with some of his friends. Bob served many terms as director and once as vice president. Bob was also a member of the Barre American Legion Post 10. Other favorite activities included fishing and spending time with family, especially his grandson, Riley. Bob always looked forward to sugaring season where he spent time helping with his good buddy, Doug Brown. In death, he joins his parents; his best friend and brother-in-law, Phil; as well as brother-in-law George Grother. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Yvette; son Mark of Barre, Vermont, and grandson Riley O'Connor of Northfield, Vermont; daughter Kristine Babcock of Barre, Vermont; sister Lorraine Porter of Florida, sister Barbara Hersey and husband Wayne of Barre, Vermont, sister Patricia Grother of North Carolina, sister Rose O'Connor of Barre, Vermont, sister Eileen O'Connor of Barre, Vermont, whom he spent a lot of good times with. He also leaves numerous nephews, nieces and many friends. Bob will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Monica's at 11 a.m. on July 24, 2020. Burial will be for immediate family only, in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at the Canadian Club at a date and time which will be posted later. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Humane Society. Family is being assisted in arrangements by Guare & Sons Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.