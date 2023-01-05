Robert L. LaPerle BARRE — Robert Lucien LaPerle, 90, of Barre, Vermont went to be with the Lord on December 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. Born in Rumford, Maine on July 8, 1932, he was the son of Arsene and Odivine (Goulet)LaPerle. Robert served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean war. On May 9, 1953, he married his Darling, Pauline (Giroux) LaPerle. They began their life together on a farm in East Montpelier. Eventually, they moved to Barre to raise their family and run the LaPerle Granite Company, both bringing him great joy. He spent his winters enjoying the sunshine in Cape Coral, Florida. His memberships include the Canadian Club in Barre and The Lighthouse Christian Church in Montpelier. Robert is predeceased by his parents and his sister Georgette Thompson and his brother and sister-in-law, Maurice and Lucille LaPerle. He is survived by his wife of 69 years of marriage, four children; Paul LaPerle and his wife Jan LaPerle of Barre, Andrew LaPerle and his wife Maryellen of Barre Town, Linda Cotnoir and her husband Kim of Barre Town, Ron LaPerle and his wife Jeanne of Barre Town, and 7 grandchildren: Rob LaPerle of Leesville, Louisiana, Katlyn Chouinard and her husband Josh of Barre, Brenna LaPerle of Boston MA, Kellen LaPerle of Stowe, VT and Lauren LaPerle of Tampa, Florida, Casey Harrington and his wife Kelly of Barre Town, Kelly-Rue Riso and her husband Edward of Barre and 3 great grandchildren, Robert Sage LaPerle of Leesville, Louisiana, Sadia Riso and Sophia Riso of Barre. He is survived by his brothers and sister; Norman LaPerle and his wife, Claire of E. Montpelier, Jean Lawson of E. Montpelier, Roger LaPerle and his wife Janice of Barre, Jim LaPerle and his wife Sheila of E. Montpelier and Marcel LaPerle and his wife Michelle of Barre. A Christian service of remembrance will be celebrated at the Lighthouse Christian Church in Montpelier on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. There will be no calling hours. Burial will follow to Hope Cemetery in Barre. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St, Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.