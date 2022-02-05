Robert L. Wright EAST MONTPELIER — Robert Lee Wright, 79, died Feb. 2, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 13, 1942, in Hartford, Connecticut, the son of Ernest R. and Margaret (Gile) Wright. He graduated from high school in Plainfield. Mr. Wright married Alice Marie Gonyaw, July 30, 1966, in Greensboro. In Alaska, he worked for several years for the UCON Alaska Railroad Pipeline and later, as a carpenter building in several Inuit villages. He was employed at Cabot Creamery for more than 15 years, retiring as a lead truck driver. Mr. Wright was a member of the Canadian Club and American Legion Post #10, both in Barre. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in the woods, as well as dancing. Survivors include four daughters, Wendy Metheny, of Cortland, Ohio, Sandra Wright, of Essex, Dr. Karen Wright, of New York City, Michelle Christie, of Lebanon, New Hampshire; his girlfriend, Jackielee Hatch, of East Montpelier; six grandchildren; two siblings, Daniel G. Wright, of Sheffield, and Patricia “Patti” Wright, of Soldotna, Alaska; several nieces, nephew and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Feb. 19, 2004. Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm St., Hardwick. Mask wearing requested. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at United Church of Hardwick with Rev. Dr. Evelyn Lavelli officiating. Mask wearing and social distancing requested. Burial at the convenience of the family will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 828, Morrisville, VT 05661. For online condolences, visit northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.