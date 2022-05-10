Robert L. Gavin GRANITEVILLE — The celebration of life service for Robert L. Gavin, 87, will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The committal will be held immediately after the service, in the St. Sylvester Cemetery in Websterville. He passed away on March 25, 2022.
